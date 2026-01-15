Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Congress

Senate Blocks War Powers Resolution on Venezuela

State of the Union: Vice President J.D. Vance broke a tie to dismiss the measure after two Republicans reversed earlier support.
4945a968-5756-4f21-a172-76cf79bce98f-GettyImages2225240652.jpg
Harrison Berger
Jan 15, 2026 3:05 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Senate on Wednesday voted 51–50 to block a war powers resolution sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) that would have restricted President Trump’s ability to conduct further military action against Venezuela.

Kaine and Paul’s resolution was scheduled for a debate Wednesday, but 

Republicans introduced a motion to dismiss it on procedural grounds, preventing a final vote on the war powers amendment itself. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of that motion.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Todd Young (R-IN)—who previously joined Democrats and three other Republicans last week in voting to advance the resolution—ultimately changed their positions ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

On Tuesday night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch (R-ID) stating that there are currently “no U.S. Armed Forces in Venezuela.” Rubio wrote that if U.S. forces were to be introduced into hostilities, they would be deployed “consistent with the Constitution” and reported to Congress under the War Powers Resolution.

Risch cited the letter, arguing the War Powers Act did not apply because no U.S. forces are currently in Venezuela. Rubio would not say if U.S. military action against Venezuela had ended.

More like this

Development of Non-Toxic 2016 GOP Agenda Continues Apace

Scott Galupo July 30, 2014
The release of Rep. Paul Ryan’s anti-poverty “discussion draft” last week marks another milestone in a long, painstaking, and necessary project: the development…

Derek Khanna Talks Cellphone Unlocking Victory, Copyright

Catherine Addington July 28, 2014
After a popular online campaign to legalize cellphone unlocking, which allows a consumer to change the settings on a phone in order to use…

Pentagon Audit Goes Once More Into the Breach

Sarah Albers July 21, 2014
H.R. 5126 is the latest effort in a longstanding and increasingly bipartisan movement to send the Pentagon sailing into the azure waters of Sound…
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today