Senate Blocks War Powers Resolution on Venezuela

The Senate on Wednesday voted 51–50 to block a war powers resolution sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) that would have restricted President Trump’s ability to conduct further military action against Venezuela.

Kaine and Paul’s resolution was scheduled for a debate Wednesday, but

Republicans introduced a motion to dismiss it on procedural grounds, preventing a final vote on the war powers amendment itself. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of that motion.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Todd Young (R-IN)—who previously joined Democrats and three other Republicans last week in voting to advance the resolution—ultimately changed their positions ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

On Tuesday night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch (R-ID) stating that there are currently “no U.S. Armed Forces in Venezuela.” Rubio wrote that if U.S. forces were to be introduced into hostilities, they would be deployed “consistent with the Constitution” and reported to Congress under the War Powers Resolution.

Risch cited the letter, arguing the War Powers Act did not apply because no U.S. forces are currently in Venezuela. Rubio would not say if U.S. military action against Venezuela had ended.