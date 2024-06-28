SCOTUS Overturns Chevron in Huge Victory for Conservative Jurisprudence

The Supreme Court significantly curtailed the power of executive agencies and their unelected bureaucrats Friday with a 6–3 ruling of Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which overturned the decision of the 1984 Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council.

The “Chevron deference” allowed federal agencies to interpret any ambiguity in laws. Chevron has been criticized by conservatives for empowering unelected bureaucrats to interpret laws without oversight from either Congress or the Courts (who constitutionally make and interpret laws).

Conservatives have also criticized Chevron for allowing Congress to ignore its responsibilities by leaving clarification of legal ambiguities to unelected administrative agencies. This aspect was highlighted by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) in a celebratory X thread about the Loper Bright ruling.

The Constitution makes Congress the sole lawmaking organ of the federal government.

The court split along standard ideological lines, with all six conservatives, including the more moderate Chief Justice John Roberts, ruling to overturn Chevron while all three liberals ruled against it.