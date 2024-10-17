fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Scholz Announces Readiness to Negotiate with Putin

State of the Union: Germany’s FM has recently indicated that Putin will not take Scholz’s phone calls.
Olaf Scholz Speech Bundestag
Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Oct 17, 2024 5:30 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated his readiness to negotiate a “just peace” in a Wednesday speech to the Bundestag. Scholz and Putin have not spoken since December 2022

Scholz indicated that this includes a willingness to negotiate with Putin. “If the question is whether we will also talk to the President of Russia, we say: yes, we will,” the chancellor stated.

Advertisement

Scholz, however, added, that there will not be any decisions made “over the heads of Ukraine and never without consultation with our closest partners.”

Scholz added that negotiations will occur “in coordination with our closest partners.”

The chancellor also brought up the necessity of avoiding a future war. “This [war] is something that should not be repeated again in Europe,” Scholz concluded.

Scholz’s announcement comes after weeks in which the German media have been reporting that he is ready to negotiate with Putin. It is unclear whether Putin would be willing to negotiate with Scholz, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stating that Putin is unwilling to speak with, let alone negotiate with Scholz. “These days, he [Putin] is no longer even prepared to speak to the German chancellor on the phone,” Baerbock stated last week.

More like this

Trump Opposes Regime Change In Iran

Mason Letteau Stallings Today, 4:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Trump indicated that he would oppose Iranian acquisition of nuclear weapons.

IDF: Hamas Chief Killed in Strike

Joseph Addington Today, 2:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Yahya Sinwar’s death comes just over a year after the October 7 attacks he helped plan.

The Blob Blames Its Victims

Doug Bandow October 17, 2024
Why aren’t the wretched of the earth grateful for the attentions of the war machine?
Advertisement
Advertisement