Rubio Reaffirms ‘Western Civilization’ in Munich Speech

State of the Union: The secretary of state’s address emphasized America and Europe’s shared interests.
GERMANY-DIPLOMACY-SECURITY-MSC
(Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Feb 14, 2026 11:10 AM
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Europe to shoulder its share of the mutual defense of “our civilization” in a Saturday speech at the Munich Security Conference.

While more conciliar in tone than Vice President J.D. Vance’s speech in the same venue last February, Rubio rearticulated President Donald Trump’s longstanding wishes for the continent to take a more aggressive line on border enforcement and self-defense.

“And so this is why we Americans may sometimes come off as a little direct and urgent in our counsel. This is why President Trump demands seriousness and reciprocity from our friends here in Europe,” said Rubio. “The reason why, my friends, is because we care deeply. We care deeply about your future and ours.”

Rubio touted American leadership as an alternative to the “broken status quo,” citing the United States’ role in establishing a Gaza ceasefire, bombing Iran, and renditioning Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio received a standing ovation following his comments.

