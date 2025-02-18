fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Rubio Meets With Lavrov to Discuss Ukraine Negotiations

State of the Union: The meeting created frustration in Europe.
Milwaukee,,Wisconsin,-,July,16,,2024:,Florida,Senator,Marco,Rubio
Credit: Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock
Joseph Addington
Feb 18, 2025 1:06 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to lay the groundwork for negotiating a settlement ending the Russo–Ukrainian War. The meeting follows a call between President Trump and Vladimir Putin, the first communication between the heads of state of the U.S. and Russia since February 2022.

The delegation, which also included National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and the special envoy Steve Witkoff, discussed ways to improve relations between Russia and the U.S. According to a press release by the State Department, these included “establish[ing] a consultation mechanism to address irritants to our bilateral relationship” and “working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides.”

Advertisement

News of the meeting precipitated consternation in Europe earlier this week, when European leaders objected to the absence of European and Ukrainian delegations at the discussion. An emergency meeting was hosted by the French president Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to come to a consensus on the continent about the correct path forward for Ukrainian peace talks, but the Europeans were unable to agree on how to proceed and whether they would be willing to deploy troops in Ukraine as part of a potential settlement.

More like this

Invite Canada’s Conservatives to Join America

David Millard Haskell February 18, 2025
The president should incorporate America’s northern neighbor—but not all of it.

Rubio to Meet with Kremlin Officials in Riyadh

Andrew Day February 17, 2025 - 3:42 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The diplomats will focus on restoring Russian-American relations.

Zelensky’s European Army: Killed in the Crib

Sumantra Maitra February 17, 2025
The Ukrainian president, however, gave a glimpse of the future. 
Advertisement
Advertisement