Romania Is Fighting for the Future of a Free Europe

Romania is experiencing its biggest institutional and political crisis since 1989. The annulment of the second round of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court has divided the country. After the definitive suspension of the independent candidate Calin Georgescu, George Simion, leader of AUR, Romania’s second-largest party, is the leading conservative figure and favorite to become the new president of Romania.

Simion is president of the AUR party and has been a member of the Chamber of Deputies since 2020. At the international level, he is vice-president of the ECR party. He is one of the best known Romanian activists for freedom and the national cause, for which he has been fighting since his youth.

How is the situation in Romania, with the suspension of the elections and the ban on Georgescu running? .... From your point of view, is this just the beginning of what the Brussels establishment wants to do? We know that there will also be presidential elections in Poland; do you think it is the beginning of an experiment like the one you mentioned [happened here in Romania]?

Of course, it is the same modus operandi.

Presidential elections will be held again in Romania, five months after the annulment of an entire electoral process, in fact a coup d’état. They are doing everything in their power, even if it is illegal. They are using the judicial system, breaking all the rules of democracy, just to keep their people in charge.

Also in Poland, Tusk and the globalist machine are talking about future electoral “interference.” It is the same narrative. I don’t know if they have proof, but the “threat” sounds the same.

Let’s look at what happened in France, where Marine Le Pen, the candidate most likely to become president of the Republic, was convicted and banned from running.

It is a witch-hunt against sovereigntists and conservatives and an attempt to eliminate, by all means, anyone who opposes the deep state and the progressive agenda.

You’re running for president of Romania. All the polls indicate that you will make it to the second round. We have even seen some polls suggesting that you will defeat Nicușor Dan. Polls sometimes say one thing, and then the results are different. What are your expectations?

Nobody has the ability to predict the future—only God knows. I put my faith, and the faith of the movement I represent, Romania First, created by Mr. Georgescu, in God's hands.

The only thing I want is to make the voice of the Romanian people heard. I want free and fair elections, without censorship.

They are already preparing a massive wave of censorship under the DSA (Digital Services Act), the European directive. They are getting ready to censor TikTok and Facebook just because they are platforms where the Romanian people can express themselves.

They haven’t been able to prove any Russian collusion or interference, but they will try, and they will do whatever it takes to stop our growth.

So, you’re just asking for fair elections and the rule of law. Where are the figures like [Belgium’s Guy] Verhofstadt and [the Netherlands’ Frans] Timmermans, are they already listening? Where is the rule of law?

A few months ago, you predicted that there would be a visa problem in the U.S. Do you see any relationship between the visa situation and the suspension of the elections?

Of course, there is a connection. This is not just a technicality.

I cannot believe that the Romanian government thinks we are so naive as to accept that this is merely a procedural issue. Unfortunately, this is only one of the first steps.

If we do not return to democracy and respect the will of the people, it is possible that the United States will withdraw its troops from Romania, which would be a huge danger for us.

I support NATO, and I believe in a NATO led by American troops. I am fully committed to honoring all of Romania’s international obligations.

There are several conservative models in Europe and around the world. Nobody is perfect, but what would be the ideal model to look at?

I look with great admiration at Italy and its center-right government.

Under the leadership of Giorgia Meloni, Italy has remained a reliable, respected and strong partner within the European Union.

When she became prime minister two and a half years ago, leftists did not give her much of a chance. However, Italy has shown that it can defend the national interest while remaining fully within the European framework.

I would like to bring the same balance to Romania: clarity and determination about our priorities, constructive dialogue, respect and commitment to our alliances.

What are your proposals if you win the elections? What are your plans for Romania?

We are not facing a normal campaign with traditional government and presidential plans. We are facing an extraordinary crisis that needs to be solved.

We must restore democracy, freedom and peace, and let things take their natural course. We have to restore common sense to this part of the continent, just as in the United States.

My first and foremost goal is to get Romania back to democracy. And for that we need free elections.

I am a strong supporter of the EU and NATO, but as an equal partner, not as a second-class country. We are a sovereign country and we must remain so. Federalist Europe is a utopia, which I firmly reject.

The main slogan of my campaign is “Respect.” Respect for our values, for our community, for our elders, for our families. That respect that we have lost in the last decades and that I am committed to recover.

We have seen that nationalist and patriotic figures, such as those of ECR, support you in your fight for free elections and the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Romania. Patriotic leaders such as Santiago Abascal, Matteo Salvini and members of ESN have expressed their support. How do you see this wave of support from conservatives across Europe?

I want to thank conservatives, patriots, and sovereigntists across Europe for their strong support.

For me, this is important because, as the saying goes, a friend in trouble is a friend indeed.

From Santiago Abascal to Matteo Salvini to Janez Janša, the list is very long. Through this interview, I want to send them a big thank you through The American Conservative.

Please remember that whenever you are in trouble, you can count on George Simion and the AUR movement to take a stand and stand by your side.

Finally, it is estimated that between 5 and 10 million Romanians live outside Romania, what message do you have for them?

I know that most of them have been living and working in their country for decades already.

That doesn’t mean that I don’t want some of them to return to their country for good. But all governments so far have acted against national interests. Excessive bureaucracy, the healthcare system, education... all [these] and many more are vital issues that we must address for Romanians to return home.

The May 4 elections are crucial also for our diaspora. Only a large turnout can bring our country back to the normal and democratic path.