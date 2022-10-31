Rev. Rwanda Runs For Re-Election

One of the Democratic US senators from the state of Georgia, and a man of the cloth, the Rev. Raphael Warnock:

Warnock: “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness” This isn’t some random blue-haired college kid. This is the 50th vote in the United States Senate. Vote him out, Georgia pic.twitter.com/A4ahPcR61v — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2022

If I were a Georgia voter, I'd have a sticker on my car, "Vote For The Clod: It's Important". The clod being Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate, who is a hot mess. I think all politicians who traffick in race hatred, as Sen. Warnock does, should be voted out. These people are destroying our country.

It is a mystery to me how the institutional elites in America became so willing to talk in forthrightly racist terms, and to demonize people (white people) on the basis of race. I've said my bit about this many times before, so I won't drag it out again. It really taught me something important years ago, when I wrote about the white-hating black philosophy professor, Tommy Curry, and quoted the things he had written and said, and then the Chronicle of Higher Education jumped on me for supposedly putting Dr. Curry's life in danger. I had not fully realized that as far as the Regime is concerned, people of color can openly speculate about the socially therapeutic benefits of murdering white people for racial justice (Curry said in one of his papers that there are no innocent whites), but the real racists are white people who notice this, and object.

Enough of this racist abuse from public figures! Do not vote for candidates who talk about people of any race like this. "We must repudiate blackness/Jewishness/Asianness/Hispanicness/etc." -- it's all un-American, and it's all the kind of evil thing that is ripping apart the social fabric. Herschel Walker is very far from my ideal candidate, but at least he doesn't loathe and resent white people for their race.

"But Rod," libs say, "Sen. Warnock is talking about 'whiteness,' not white people!"

That's a distinction without a difference. If a white senator talked about the need to repudiate "blackness," how would you abstract that concept from actual black people? Here is a link to the Smithsonian's definition of "whiteness." Excerpt:

Whiteness and white racialized identity refer to the way that white people, their customs, culture, and beliefs operate as the standard by which all other groups of are compared. Whiteness is also at the core of understanding race in America. Whiteness and the normalization of white racial identity throughout America's history have created a culture where nonwhite persons are seen as inferior or abnormal. This white-dominant culture also operates as a social mechanism that grants advantages to white people, since they can navigate society both by feeling normal and being viewed as normal. Persons who identify as white rarely have to think about their racial identity because they live within a culture where whiteness has been normalized. Thinking about race is very different for nonwhite persons living in America. People of color must always consider their racial identity, whatever the situation, due to the systemic and interpersonal racism that still exists. Whiteness (and its accepted normality) also exist as everyday microaggressions toward people of color. Acts of microaggressions include verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs or insults toward nonwhites. Whether intentional or not, these attitudes communicate hostile, derogatory, or harmful messages.

It goes on to state the standard Critical Race Theory catechism, as if it were fact. More:

Confronting Whiteness If you identify as white, acknowledging your white racial identity and its privileges is a crucial step to help end racism. Facing your whiteness is hard and can result in feelings of guilt, sadness, confusion, defensiveness, or fear. Dr. Robin DiAngelo coined the term white fragility to describe these feelings as "a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves." Since white people "live in a social environment that insulates them from race-based stress," whites are rarely challenged and have less of a tolerance to race-based stress. The feelings associated with white fragility often derail conversations about race and serve to support white supremacy. While these feelings are natural human reactions, staying stuck in any of them hurts the process of creating a more equitable society. The defensiveness, guilt, or denial gets in the way of addressing the racism experienced by people of color.

In other words, white person, if you disagree with any of this, it means you're "fragile," "defensive," "in denial," and your fragility supports white supremacy.

This is what Raphael Warnock and his political and cultural allies stand for. I don't think they understand what they are doing, but they are preparing the country for racial violence.