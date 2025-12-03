Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Republican Matt Van Epps Wins Tennessee Special Election

State of the Union: Van Epps won the House seat after a race fueled by outside spending and Trump’s support.

Tennessee GOP Congressional Candidate Matt Van Epps Holds Election Night Election In Nashville
(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Rebecca Draeger
Dec 3, 2025 10:30 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Republican Matt Van Epps, a military veteran and former state general services commissioner, won the special election for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District last night. 

The Trump-endorsed candidate defeated the Democrat Aftyn Behn by about 9 percentage points. The seat was previously held by the Republican Mark Green, who resigned earlier this year. Green won the district by 21 points in 2024. Trump carried the district by 22 points.

Federal Election Commission filings show that outside groups poured more than $6.5 million into the race, including roughly $1.6 million from the MAGA Inc. super PAC.

On election night Trump posted on Truth Social that the race was a “BIG Congressional WIN” and said “The Radical Left Democrats threw everything at him, including Millions of Dollars.”

At his victory party, Van Epps said, “Politicians who run from the president or abandon the common sense policies that the American people gave us a resounding mandate on do so at their own peril.” 

He added, “This is President Trump’s party. I’m proud to be a part of it and can’t wait to get to work.”

More like this

The American Conservative Declines Invitation to Report at the Pentagon

Curt Mills December 2, 2025 - 11:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: TAC remains committed to its standards of journalistic integrity.

Multiple Threads of American Dysfunction Met in the National Guardsmen Shooting

W. James Antle III December 2, 2025
Pointless foreign wars, immigration enforcement failures, and controversy about law and order characterize a Thanksgiving-week tragedy.

Trump Says He’s Chosen Powell’s Successor at the Fed

Rebecca Draeger December 1, 2025 - 12:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Traveling aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters he knows whom he will nominate to be Fed chair.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today