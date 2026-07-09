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Platner Exits Maine Senate Race

State of the Union: In his withdrawal statement, the Democratic nominee denied rape allegations.
Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Holds His Primary Election Night Event
David Brady
Jul 9, 2026 11:45 AM
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The Democrat Graham Platner dropped out of the Maine Senate race Wednesday evening following new allegations of sexual assault, the latest in a string of scandals dogging his campaign. 

After days of speculation and high-profile endorsement revocations, from including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Platner announced his withdrawal from the race.

“We are not doing it because of the allegations, we are doing it because of the structures being taken away from us by those in power,” he said in a video statement. 

POLITICO on Monday reported new allegations of sexual assault from a woman who had dated Platner. Jenny Racicot, the accuser, had in an interview with the New York Times previously described “positive memories” of her time with the candidate despite Platner showing up drunk to her home, an incident during which she now says that Platner sexually assaulted her. Platner denied the allegations in a Monday video statement.

Platner won the Democratic primary for Senate in Maine last month amid controversies including a Nazi-related tattoo, offensive comments online, and the Times’ report on past relationships. 

His withdrawal comes just days before a deadline that would allow the Maine Democratic Party to replace him on the ballot by July 27.

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