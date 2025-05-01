Reports: Trump to Fire Mike Waltz

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is on his way out of the administration, according to a number of reports. Waltz has been heavily criticized for his involvement in the Signalgate scandal, in which he included Jeffery Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic, in a groupchat where sensitive national security information was shared. President Donald Trump defended Waltz in the aftermath of the scandal, but sources indicate that the national security advisor has lost the president’s confidence.

The White House has not commented on the reports, and there is no official confirmation of Waltz’s exit. Sources indicate that Waltz may be removed as soon as this week. It is not clear who would take his place as national security advisor.