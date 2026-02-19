Report: U.S. to Withdraw From Syria

The United States is currently withdrawing roughly 1,000 troops from Syria, ending a decade-long military mission, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. The Pentagon has already vacated the Al-Tanf garrison near the Jordan and Iraq borders and the Al-Shaddadi base in the northeast. Remaining forces are expected to depart within two months.

Officials said the move is unrelated to the U.S. naval and air buildup near Iran, where the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is already positioned and the USS Gerald R. Ford is expected amid tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Trump administration concluded a military presence is no longer necessary following the near-total disbandment of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa consolidated control after ousting Bashar al-Assad in 2024, and Damascus has assumed primary counterterrorism duties.