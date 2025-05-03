fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Report: Iran Disagreements Hastened Waltz’s Ouster

State of the Union: Signalgate was merely the last straw in a deteriorating relationship.
Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Conference In Washington DC
Credit: Kayla Bartowski/Getty Images
Jude Russo
May 3, 2025 8:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Mike Waltz’s ouster from the post of national security advisor followed months of White House frustrations over policy differences, particularly Iran strategy, per a Saturday report in the Washington Post.

Sources said Waltz’s addition of Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic, to a Signal chat with sensitive national security information was the last straw in an already rocky relationship.

Per the report, Waltz’s coziness with Israeli officials and eagerness to use military force clashed with President Donald Trump’s preference for diplomacy:

“If Jim Baker was doing a side deal with the Saudis to subvert George H.W. Bush, you’d be fired,” a Trump adviser said, referring to Bush’s secretary of state. “You can’t do that. You work for the president of your country, not a president of another country.”

Waltz is Trump’s nominee for UN ambassador. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is serving as national security advisor.

More like this

Waltz’s Demotion Should Begin a Neocon Purge

Jack Hunter May 3, 2025
A true ‘America First’ foreign policy and neoconservatism are incompatible.

MTG: ‘The Base Is Not Happy’

Mason Letteau Stallings May 2, 2025 - 4:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Georgia Congresswoman offered a critique of the Trump administration from the right.

Waltz to Move From NSC to UN

Joseph Addington May 1, 2025 - 11:50 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The national security advisor had been criticized for his role in “Signalgate.”
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today