Rand Paul Probes British Surveillance of Apple Users

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sent a letter Thursday to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting information about the integrity of American user data after it was revealed that the government of the United Kingdom ordered Apple to provide a backdoor to view encrypted user data on the company’s devices. The order, known as a technical capability notice, requires the company to comply with requests for information from law enforcement, including for data that is protected by encryption and cannot otherwise be accessed by police.

Advertisement

“Recent reports suggest that authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) have issued an order to a U.S. company requiring access to all end-to-end encrypted materials of UK users,” Sen. Paul wrote in the letter. “This action raises significant questions about the integrity of U.S. user data in the context of the Cloud Act and UK statutes.”

The letter asked Bondi to provide the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee with any technical capability notices the government of the UK has issued to American companies, as well as relevant information about the U.S.–UK Cloud Act Agreement.