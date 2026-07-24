Foreign Affairs
TAC Right Now: The Emerging Bipartisan Anti-War Movement w/Ana Kasparian
TAC staffers talk to Ana Kasparian.
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Ana Kasparian, the co-host of The Young Turks, joins The American Conservative correspondent Harrison Berger and Senior Editor Luke Nicastro to explore the emerging bipartisan anti-war movement. They discuss the Iran War, AI and data centers, and the latest House of Representatives vote on the NDAA. Recorded July 23, 2026.