Ramaswamy Announces Gubernatorial Bid in Ohio 

State of the Union: President Donald Trump has endorsed the one-time presidential candidate.
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 2
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Mason Letteau Stallings
Feb 25, 2025 4:00 PM
Vivek Ramaswamy officially launched his campaign Monday for the governorship of Ohio in a speech given in his hometown of Cincinnati. “I am running to be the governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind,” Ramaswamy stated during his announcement.

“President Trump is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio,” Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy’s main opponent in the Republican primary is Ohio’s attorney general, David Yost. Recent polling conducted by National Public Affairs on behalf of the Yost campaign shows Ramaswamy leading Yost by a wide margin, with 46 percent support to Yost’s 18 percent.

Trump endorsed Ramaswamy in a Monday night post on Truth Social.

