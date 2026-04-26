Qatar’s Calculus Amid the Iran War

As a small but extremely gas-rich country surrounded by larger neighbors with a history of tense rivalries, Qatar has long depended on stability and careful geopolitical balancing to secure its prosperity. Yet in the past ten months, and especially since February 28, 2026, Doha has been drawn unwillingly into regional conflagration, facing missile and drone attacks that have severely disrupted its aviation, banking, shipping, tourism, and other critical sectors, as well as an Israeli strike in September 2025 on a busy residential neighborhood. A prolonged war involving Iran would erode Qatar’s hard-earned reputation as a safe, reliable hub for business and investment, giving Doha every incentive to welcome deescalation through Pakistani diplomatic channels.

The Iranian revolution in 1979 came eight years after Qatar gained independence. Doha joined other Gulf Arab capitals in perceiving a threat from the new regime in Tehran, understanding the Islamic Republic to be committed to exporting its revolution and overthrowing “un-Islamic” governments in order to create an “Islamic world order”.

For these reasons Qatar supported Baghdad during the Iran–Iraq War, though to a much lesser degree than some other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, and without ever severing diplomatic relations with Tehran. Since becoming a sovereign state in 1971, Qatar has experienced minimal sectarian tensions, which has limited the Iranian regime’s ability to foment unrest or exacerbate divisions between the ruling Al Thani family and the country’s Shi’a minority. The Qatari leadership has maintained a broadly inclusive approach toward its Shi’a population, around 10 percent of the country’s citizenry and largely concentrated in Doha and parts of northern Qatar. Unlike Bahrain or Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Qatar never witnessed large-scale Shi’a political opposition. While the Iranian revolution inspired Shi’a movements elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar remained largely insulated from such activism, in part due to the state’s efforts to integrate Shi’a citizens into the civil service and business sectors. Overall, a stable social contract between the Al Thani family and Qatar’s Shi’a communities has helped the country avoid the significant sectarian tensions seen in other Gulf states. Consequently, the leadership in Doha perceived far less of an Iranian threat than some of its neighbors on the Arabian Peninsula and Ba’athist Iraq.

Soon after the Iran–Iraq War ended in 1988, Qatari–Iranian relations moved into a period of normalization, largely underpinned by a convergence of energy interests owing to the co-ownership of the world’s largest non-associated natural gas field, North Dome/South Pars, and growing diplomatic visits between the two nations. From the 1990s into the 2000s, as Qatar’s astonishing economic ascendancy occurred, driven largely by its liquefied natural gas sector, Doha grew acutely aware of the risks a war involving Iran could pose to its security and prosperity.

Within this context, Qatar adopted a bridging role between Iran and its adversaries in the Arab world and the West, advocating for Tehran’s inclusion in regional security arrangements as early as the aftermath of the 1990–91 Gulf War—a time when that stance was rejected by other GCC states. Notably, in 2006, Qatar was the only UN Security Council member to vote against a resolution demanding that Tehran suspend all uranium enrichment.

Qatar’s history of strained relations with certain neighbors, particularly Saudi Arabia, have at times further informed Doha’s perspective on how to approach Iran. In 1992, the killing of two Qatari guards on the Saudi border triggered a diplomatic crisis with Riyadh, prompting Doha to deepen ties with Tehran. Twenty-five years later, when a Saudi- and Emirati-led coalition imposed an unprecedented blockade on Qatar, Doha relied on the Bushehr port and Iran’s airspace to withstand pressure from its immediate neighbors. Tehran’s firm condemnation of the blockade enhanced its standing among Qataris, underscoring the strategic importance of maintaining normalized relations with Iran amid that GCC crisis.

Despite its pragmatic engagement with Tehran, Qatar has a record of strongly disagreeing with Iran on certain issues pushing back against its regional foreign policy. This was evident in 1996, when Qatar condemned Iran for allegedly backing a coup plot in Bahrain for the second time since 1981. In the 2010s, Qatar also challenged Iran in Syria and Yemen by sponsoring Sunni Islamist rebels seeking to overthrow then-President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and joining the Saudi-led coalition to counter the Iran-backed Houthi rebels (albeit in a limited manner). Qatar also recalled its ambassador in Iran to show solidarity with Riyadh amid the Saudi–Iranian crisis of early 2016, before reversing that move early on in the 2017–21 blockade.

Over time, Qatar’s approach to Iran has rested on three consistent pillars: First, engagement with Tehran should always occur when it can advance Qatar’s economic and energy interests; second, Doha must consistently support Arab–Iranian dialogue on regional issues; third, Qatar should oppose any Iranian attempt to dominate the Arab world.

On the Iranian side, there have long been suspicions about Qatar due to its close military partnership with Washington. While Qatar has long valued the U.S. CENTCOM forward headquarters being based at Al Udeid Air Base, Tehran has consistently viewed the large American military presence there as a menace to Iranian national security. The carefully choreographed Iranian missile and drone strikes on Al Udeid toward the end of last year’s 12-Day War between Iran and Israel underscored the precarious position Qatar faces during American strikes on Iran, both in June 2025 and, far more extensively, since late February 2026.

Though less intense than Iran’s attacks on the UAE and Kuwait, Tehran’s missile and drone strikes against targets in Qatar since February 28 have fundamentally changed nature of Qatari–Iranian relations. Never since the Islamic Republic came to power had it ever been so directly hostile to Qatar. These attacks on Qatar have been officially framed by Tehran as retaliation for Doha’s alleged role in facilitating Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026. However, Qatar reiterated before the conflict that its bases and airspace would not be used against Iran, and has unequivocally denied that they were engaged at any point in this ongoing war.

Nevertheless, Tehran’s aggression has continued with Iran targeting vital LNG facilities—forcing Qatar to suspend production—and Hamad International Airport. The Iranian attacks on March 18 hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the largest liquefied natural gas export facility in the world, together with power and water plants and associated energy infrastructure. The impact on the global economy will be significant. Qatar accounts for one-fifth of all LNG exports worldwide, and these strikes wiped out 17 percent of the country’s LNG exporting capacity for the next three to five years. Qatar also produces 30 percent of the world’s helium, which is critical for industries ranging from semiconductors to medical imaging, and disruption has had immediate ramifications for global supply chains. Iran’s attacks on Qatar persisted even after the Pakistani-mediated ceasefire of April 7–8, underscoring the Iranian regime’s intent to coerce Doha into fundamentally altering its relationship with Washington and ending the U.S. military presence on Qatari soil.

In the postwar period, Qatar’s foreign policy is likely to undergo careful recalibration. Its economic model, which has been anchored in secure skies, safe passage of gas exports through the Strait of Hormuz, tranquility in Doha, and reliable global logistics hubs, demands adaptation to the new geopolitical and security landscape created by this conflict. Pragmatic engagement with Iran will remain necessary and, as the foreign ministry has emphasized, Doha recognizes that Iran is not going anywhere, which means constructive dialogue with Tehran will be essential. That Qatar has expelled Iranian military attaches but not all diplomats, even as Iranian missiles and drones pound the country, speaks to Doha’s commitment to maintaining open channels of communication to Tehran.

But post-war engagement will be more cautious and constrained. Trust has eroded, with Qatar viewing Iran through a lens of fear and suspicion. On a societal level, Qataris and expatriates in Doha will long carry trauma resulting from Iran’s indiscriminate missile and drone strikes on the country’s civilian infrastructure. Closer geopolitical alignment with Saudi Arabia and some other GCC states, alongside increased defense spending to bolster national resilience against sustained Iranian threats, can be expected.

In the more immediate term, Qatar’s priority will be to support regional deescalation efforts led by Islamabad and, to a lesser extent, Ankara and Cairo. Doha’s position is that talks must yield a comprehensive agreement, not merely a temporary pause, to prevent the region from returning to the brink and, crucially, to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the restarting of LNG exports from Ras Laffan. The challenge for Qatar and its fellow GCC members will be to engage post-conflict Iran while simultaneously deterring Tehran from targeting vulnerable high-revenue generating infrastructure in the Gulf amid any future U.S.-Iran confrontation. How or if the Qataris will achieve that remains unclear, but there is no denying that a continuation of this current war is simply unsustainable for Qatar and for the world economy it supplies.