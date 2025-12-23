Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

In Bullish Surprise, U.S. Reports 4.3% GDP Growth

State of the Union: Real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.3 percent.
Commerce Department Sign
Credit: Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Dec 23, 2025 1:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The U.S. Commerce Department reported the economy at a much faster rate than anticipated on Tuesday. Real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025, the heftiest figure in two years. This growth represents a higher performance than the 3.2 percent annualized GDP growth rate anticipated by economists, and is an improvement on the 3.8 percent growth reported in the second quarter.

Despite fears that President Donald Trump’s tariffs would have a depressive effect on spending, consumption rose 3.5 percent in the quarter. Trump took to Truth Social to attribute the economic success of the third quarter to his tariffs.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115769302680506780

Despite these growth figures, consumer sentiment continues to fall, and as of December has done so for five months in a row, the longest it has done so since 2008.

More like this

The Failed State Of Minnesota

Scott Greer December 23, 2025
Welfare socialism, endless immigration, and lawlessness have destroyed the Gopher State.

Marijuana Rescheduling Rewards Big Weed, Leaves Social Debate Unresolved

Harrison Berger December 22, 2025
Trump’s move benefits corporations but does little to address public health or Gen Z concerns.

Liberals: This Christmas, Stop Being Afraid

Peter Van Buren December 22, 2025
Things aren’t that bad.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today