Protests Rock Iran

State of the Union: The U.S. will interfere if the regime attacks protestors, Trump said.
Joseph Addington
Jan 9, 2026 9:26 PM
Mass anti-government demonstrations spread further throughout Iran Thursday, as crowds chanting “death to the dictator” set fire to official buildings and confronted security forces in one of the most sustained challenges to the country’s theocratic rule in years.

The government has instituted a total internet blackout in a bid to stifle communication and curb the unrest. Authorities also blocked international phone calls, isolating Iran from outside contact as protests surged across more than 100 cities in all 31 provinces.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first remarks on the unrest, condemned the rioters as “vandals” and blamed foreign leaders for fomenting unrest, in a speech aired on state TV. He vowed the regime would not yield to “saboteurs.”

The protests, initially sparked by economic hardship including rampant inflation and a collapsing currency, have evolved into broader anti-regime sentiment. Rights groups say at least dozens have been killed and thousands detained in the crackdown.

President Donald Trump expressed support for protesters and warned Tehran against using deadly force, heightening international attention on Iran’s internal crisis. “If they do anything bad to these people, we’re going to hit them very hard,” Trump said. “I’ve said it very loud and very clear, that’s what we’re going to do.”

