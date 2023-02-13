Protectionism Doesn’t Pay

Apart from slavery, few subjects divided Americans more consistently during the nineteenth century than tariffs. Disagreements about their scope and effects even helped precipitate a major constitutional clash. The passage of the Tariff of 1828 and the Tariff of 1832 led to the Nullification Crisis, whereby South Carolina’s claim that it could prohibit enforcement of these tariff acts within its boundaries led to President Andrew Jackson threatening to deploy federal troops to enforce federal law.

Americans as a whole have never been isolationists when it comes to trade. But ever since Adam Smith assailed what he called “the mercantile system,” which dominated trade throughout the 18th-century world, those responsible for ordering trade relations between America and other countries had to consider whether they would levy duties on imports entering America and at what rate.