President of Teamsters Union Speaks at RNC For the First Time Ever

Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, gave a speech Monday at the Republican National Convention for the first time in history.

The president of one of the largest labor unions in the country is speaking at the Republican National Convention about how Amazon and the Chamber of Commerce are ripping off workers while praising J.D. Vance and Josh Hawley The realignment in action. pic.twitter.com/Xs2PqpwPzd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 16, 2024

O’Brien used the speech to rip into the Chamber of Commerce, stating, “We need to call the Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Round Tables, for what they are. They are unions for Big Business.”

O’Brien declared, “It is sickening that Amazon has abandoned any national allegiance, Amazon’s sole focus is on lining its own pockets. Remember, elites have no party, elites have no nation. Their loyalty is to the balance sheet and to the stock price at the expense of the American worker.”

During his speech, O’Brien also singled out two Republican Senators, J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) for praise for their support of labor unions and for their promotion of pro-worker policies in the GOP. O’Brien will also speak at the Democratic convention next month, and has yet to endorse a candidate for President.