President of Teamsters Union Speaks at RNC For the First Time Ever

State of the Union: During the speech, the union leader described Trump as “one tough SOB.”
Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 16, 2024 12:30 PM

Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, gave a speech Monday at the Republican National Convention for the first time in history.

O’Brien used the speech to rip into the Chamber of Commerce, stating, “We need to call the Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Round Tables, for what they are. They are unions for Big Business.”

O’Brien declared, “It is sickening that Amazon has abandoned any national allegiance, Amazon’s sole focus is on lining its own pockets. Remember, elites have no party, elites have no nation. Their loyalty is to the balance sheet and to the stock price at the expense of the American worker.”

During his speech, O’Brien also singled out two Republican Senators, J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) for praise for their support of labor unions and for their promotion of pro-worker policies in the GOP. O’Brien will also speak at the Democratic convention next month, and has yet to endorse a candidate for President.

