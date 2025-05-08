Religion
Pope Leo XIV Crowned as First American Pontiff
State of the Union: Robert Cardinal Prevost, an American, was named successor to Pope Francis on the third ballot of the conclave.
(Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...
The American Robert Cardinal Prevost assumed leadership of the Roman Catholic Church Thursday as Pope Leo XIV, following two days of voting by the cardinals.
In his speech to St. Peter’s Square, Leo emphasized continuity with the reign of the late Pope Francis, citing the need to “build bridges” and for “synodality.”
Leo, an Augustinian friar, was born in Chicago, but has served in a variety of places, particularly Latin America. He is considered broadly to be a liberal.