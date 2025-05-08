Pope Leo XIV Crowned as First American Pontiff

The American Robert Cardinal Prevost assumed leadership of the Roman Catholic Church Thursday as Pope Leo XIV, following two days of voting by the cardinals.

In his speech to St. Peter’s Square, Leo emphasized continuity with the reign of the late Pope Francis, citing the need to “build bridges” and for “synodality.”

Leo, an Augustinian friar, was born in Chicago, but has served in a variety of places, particularly Latin America. He is considered broadly to be a liberal.