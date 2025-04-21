fbpx
Pope Francis Dead at 88

State of the Union: The late pontiff led the Catholic Church for 12 years.
Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican
(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Apr 21, 2025 6:14 AM
Pope Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, died Monday morning at the age of 88 at his Vatican residence, per an official statement.

The late pontiff had undergone a lengthy hospital stay following an attack of bronchitis in February.

Arrangements for the funeral and subsequent conclave, at which the College of Cardinals will select the next pope, are forthcoming.

Francis, a divisive figure known for controversial statements, was elected the first leader of the Catholic Church from the New World in March 2013, following the late Pope Benedict XVI, broadly viewed as a conservative.

