Poll: Majority of Americans Back Ending Military Aid to Ukraine

A CBS News/YouGov poll has revealed that most Americans support ending U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The poll, which was conducted November 19–22, found that 51 percent of Americans believe that the United States should not send further weapons or military aid to Ukraine. At the same time, 49 percent of Americans back further military aid to Ukraine. The finding comes at a time that the Biden administration has rapidly escalated the conflict, approving Ukrainian strikes into Russia with U.S. missiles and giving antipersonnel landmines to Ukraine.

The poll found that an even higher number, 79 percent, believe that finding ways to limit aid to Ukraine should be a priority for President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team. Thirty-three percent said that it should be a high priority, while another 36 percent held it to be a medium priority.

The poll also showed support for other elements of Trump’s agenda. According to it, 52 percent of Americans favor increased tariffs, though 59 percent believe that tariffs will lead to higher prices. On immigration, the poll revealed that 57 percent back a program to find and deport illegal aliens currently in the U.S.

The poll also found that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the most popular of Trump’s cabinet picks, with 47 percent listing Kennedy as a good pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, while 34 percent believe him to be a bad pick. Marco Rubio was found to be the second most popular cabinet pick, with 44 percent approving of his selection as secretary of state, while only 25 percent disapprove.