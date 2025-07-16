Israel Strikes Syrian Capital



Explosions rocked the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday as Israel ramped up attacks on its northern neighbor. Israeli military strikes targeted the Syrian Defense Ministry’s headquarters and the presidential palace following a wave of sectarian clashes in the Southern Syrian city of Suwayda that involved Bedouin tribes and Druze civilians. The clashes left more than 30 dead over the weekend.

Israel is now bombing the middle of Damascus, Syria. pic.twitter.com/ek2f6kfZHJ — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 16, 2025

“The warnings in Damascus have ended - now painful blows will come,” Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement published after the attacks. “The IDF will continue to operate forcefully in Suwayda to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal.” Israeli news outlets reported that the Israel Defense Forces were prepared for a multi-day operation.

The strikes come only a day after Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that the Trump administration asked Israel officials to stop military actions in the south of Syria. A U.S. official added that Syrian diplomats informed Israel it would be moving military forces into the south “in an attempt to restore order” between the Druze and Sunni Bedouin tribes.

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime’s actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria,” read a message from the Israel Defense Forces following the strikes. “In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios.”

Israel has vowed to protect the Druze minority, who identify as non-Muslim, non-Christian monotheists and have had warm relations with the Israeli government. The Israelis have provided aid and protection to Druze communities in Syria.

The strikes in Damascus came after the official account of the Syrian state condemned "violations against our people in Suwayda.” U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack called the message “strong” and noted that “actions must follow to end violence, ensure accountability, and protect all Syrians.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed hope for a ceasefire.

The Trump administration has attempted to normalize relations with Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime late last year. Trump met with president al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this May and has shown a willingness to help bring Syria into a new, more peaceful Middle East.