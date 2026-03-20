Poll: Americans Oppose Iran War, Believe It Has Made Them Less Safe

A new YouGov poll of 1,000 Americans released today found broad opposition to U.S. military involvement in Iran and strong backing for a larger congressional role in war decisions.

The survey found 60 percent oppose deploying U.S. ground forces in Iran. Overall, 43 percent said they oppose the war, while 31 percent support it.

Americans also voiced concern about domestic fallout. Sixty-two percent of those polled said the conflict has increased the risk of terrorism on U.S. soil, while only 6 percent said it has reduced that risk. A 53 percent majority said the war has made Americans less safe, versus 16 percent who said it has made them safer.

Respondents indicated that they are frustrated with the administration’s messaging. Forty-four percent said war aims have been unclear, and 31 percent said they were clear.

Majorities also said the president should need congressional approval for military action, especially when putting boots on the ground.