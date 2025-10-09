Poll: American Veterans Want to Bring the Troops Home

A new YouGov Poll sponsored by Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) shows that veterans and Americans generally strongly support bringing American troops home from the Middle East and reducing involvement in the region.

Per the poll, published Thursday, Americans overwhelmingly support withdrawing all U.S. troops from Iraq and Syria. For example, only 11 percent of respondents indicated that they would oppose withdrawing all American troops from Iraq, in comparison to 62 percent who would support such a measure. Likewise, only 10 percent of those polled supported increasing American involvement in the Middle East, while 58 percent said that U.S. involvement in the region should be reduced.

“These findings confirm what we’ve seen for years,” said CVA’s executive director, John Vick. “Veterans and the broader public want a foreign policy focused on restraint, accountability, and the national interest. Americans across the political spectrum recognize that after decades of fighting in the Middle East, our military presence in places like Iraq and Syria no longer serves a clear strategic purpose.”