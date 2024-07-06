fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Pezeshkian Wins Iranian Presidential Runoff

State of the Union: Pezeshkian is considered the moderate in the race.
Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran
Credit: Hossein Sepahvand/Office of the Iranian President via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 6, 2024 10:00 AM

The reformist Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran’s presidential election with 53.7 percent of the vote, beating the hardliner Saeed Jalili, who took 46.3 percent of the vote. Pezeshkian will take the place of the former President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The first round of Iran’s presidential election saw both Pezeshkian and Jalili progress to the runoff with 44 and 40 percent of the vote respectively. The first round of the election, however, faced a general climate of apathy and record-low turnout. During the election, Pezeshkian called for “constructive negotiations” with the West for a new nuclear deal, while Jalili took more of an anti-Western stance. 

Advertisement

Jalili has been attacked on the campaign trail for religious policies, which have been compared by his opponents, including Pezeshkian, to those of the Taliban. By contrast, Pezeshkian has been accused of pandering to Azeri nationalists due to his half-Azeri, half-Kurdish ancestry and his campaign’s focus on minority rights.

As Iran’s President is very weak, being subordinate to the Supreme Leader in both foreign and domestic policy, it is unclear what effect this result will have on Iran.

More like this

Taiwan Should Not Present Itself as Another Ukraine

Bryan Burack July 6, 2024
Taiwan is fundamentally different in its relation to American interests—and competes for limited American resources.

The Tories’ Right Has Much to Celebrate

Sumantra Maitra July 5, 2024 - 11:31 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Britain votes left, but England moves right.

Labour Wins British Election in Landslide

Mason Letteau Stallings July 5, 2024 - 11:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The populist Reform UK came third in the popular vote.
Advertisement
Advertisement