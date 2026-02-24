Peter Mandelson Arrested Over Epstein Files Involvement

British police on Monday arrested Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to the United States, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has since been released on bail.

The recent release of the Epstein files appeared to show that he was leaking confidential financial information to the deceased sex offender.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers detained a 72-year-old man at an address in north London and took him to a police station for questioning. Video broadcast on Sky News showed Mandelson being led away from his home by police.

Investigators are examining claims Mandelson shared government information, including leaking plans for the bailout of the Euro, with Epstein in 2009. He faces no allegations of sexual misconduct.

The arrest comes four days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was detained in a separate probe over a similar offense tied to Epstein and released.

Mandelson was dismissed from his diplomatic post in September after emails showed contact with Epstein after a 2008 conviction. Police have searched two of Mandelson’s homes.