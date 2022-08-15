Overturn Papachristou v. City of Jacksonville

Overturning Roe seemed like a pipe dream until it finally happened. Now that the worst modern legal precedent is gone, we asked TAC contributors: Which bad decision should the Supreme Court overturn next?

Earlier this year, New York City straphangers were shocked by the shoving murder of Michelle Go, pushed in front of an oncoming subway train by 61-year-old Martial Simon. It was a realization of New Yorkers’ worst fears: that the city’s uncontrolled serious mental illness and homelessness problems (Simon was part of both) would lead to bloodshed.