Politics

Overturn Griswold v. Connecticut

It is a poison tree, and its branches will continue to grow until an overdue ax is taken to the trunk.

Estelle Griswold and Dr. C. Lee Buxton with Coat Going to Hearing
Estelle Griswold and C. Lee Buxton at a 1961 circuit court appearance. (Bettmann/Getty Images)
Declan Leary
Aug 15, 2022 12:04 PM

Overturning Roe seemed like a pipe dream until it finally happened. Now that the worst modern legal precedent is gone, we asked TAC contributors: Which bad decision should the Supreme Court overturn next?

In the days of yore in merry olde England, if a man came into your house unwelcome and meant to do you harm, you could shoot him dead; it didn’t matter who he was. It was called the right to privacy—or the Castle Doctrine, for those inclined toward imagery. Pitt the Elder summed it up in 1763: "The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the forces of the crown. It may be frail – its roof may shake – the wind may blow through it – the storm may enter – the rain may enter – but the King of England cannot enter."

