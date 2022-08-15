Overturn Griswold v. Connecticut

Overturning Roe seemed like a pipe dream until it finally happened. Now that the worst modern legal precedent is gone, we asked TAC contributors: Which bad decision should the Supreme Court overturn next?

In the days of yore in merry olde England, if a man came into your house unwelcome and meant to do you harm, you could shoot him dead; it didn’t matter who he was. It was called the right to privacy—or the Castle Doctrine, for those inclined toward imagery. Pitt the Elder summed it up in 1763: "The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the forces of the crown. It may be frail – its roof may shake – the wind may blow through it – the storm may enter – the rain may enter – but the King of England cannot enter."