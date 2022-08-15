Overturn Griggs v. Duke Power

Overturning Roe seemed like a pipe dream until it finally happened. Now that the worst modern legal precedent is gone, we asked TAC contributors: Which bad decision should the Supreme Court overturn next?

Few Supreme Court cases are so little known by the public yet so damaging in effect as Griggs v. Duke Power (1971). When the idiosyncratic right-wing political scientist Richard Hanania recently mentioned the case on Twitter, liberal pundit Matt Yglesias admitted he’d never heard of it. Yet Griggs was arguably the first important instantiation of the principles of critical race theory in government policy and as such has had a uniquely deleterious effect on American life.