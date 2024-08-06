October 7 Attack Architect to Be New Hamas Leader

The militant group Hamas announced Tuesday that it was naming Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 attack on Israel, as its new leader. Sinwar will replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by a bomb in Iran last week, presumably by Israeli forces.

The group released a statement reading:

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh, may Allah have mercy on him.

The selection of Sinwar, who leads one of the hardline factions within the Palestinian separatist movement, will come as a blow to hopes for a peaceful resolution to the current conflict in Gaza. Sinwar has shown little interest in propositions for a ceasefire or a negotiated settlement, and the Israeli government will have little interest in any deal with a Sinwar-led Hamas.

Israel, which has been hunting Sinwar since October 7, responded sharply. “There is only one place for Yahya Sinwar, and it is beside Mohammed Deif and the rest of the Oct 7th terrorists,” said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.