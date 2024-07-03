fbpx
NYT: Biden Weighing Dropping Out

State of the Union: A White House official has denied the claim.
Us,President,Joe,Biden,,Arrives,On,Marine,One,On,The
Credit: Muhammad Aamir Sumsum
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 3, 2024 12:45 PM

According to a Wednesday report by the New York Times, President Joe Biden is currently considering whether or not to remain in the presidential race. Biden allegedly made comments to an unnamed “key ally” due to his disastrous debate performance against the former President Donald Trump last Thursday. The report is the first to indicate that Biden may decide to bow out. 

According to the anonymous source of the report, Biden is still committed to his re-election campaign, but acknowledges that his next few public appearances, such as a Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos and campaign events in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, must go well for him to remain viable. 

A White House communications official stated on X that the New York Times’ article was “absolutely false.”

