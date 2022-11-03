fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture 20th Anniversary Gala
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Abortion

NPR: Top 40 Radio For Satanists

'Morning Edition' airs audio of abortion procedure, with suction machine whirring and mom moaning
Screen-Shot-2022-11-03-at-9.35.01-PM
Rod Dreher
Nov 3, 2022 4:38 PM

I thought NPR had gone about as low as it could go when it favorably reviewed a book by a trans writer arguing in favor of looting. Nope. Listen to this outtake from this story from a Michigan abortion clinic, if you have a strong stomach:

Advertisement

You can hear the whirr of the suction machine, and the woman groaning as her unborn child is sucked out of her womb in pieces.

I don't understand the news judgment here. Yeah, I know, NPR liberals don't consider this to be the taking of a life. But for the tens of millions of Americans who do, Morning Edition aired audio of a baby killing.

I don't understand the news judgment, and I don't understand these people. At all. Last word goes to Greg Price:

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Amy Coney Barrett Line In The Sand

Rod Dreher October 29, 2022
Hundreds of illiberal left-wing literati demand Penguin Random House deplatform pro-life Supreme Court justice

European Court: Aborting Jesus At Mass A Sacred Right

October 26, 2022
Eloïse Bouton gets off scot-free. And there are still people -- Christians among them -- who don't know what time it is

Pope Francis, Pro-Aborts, & The Upside Down World

Rod Dreher October 24, 2022
The Pope has now appointed two abortion-rights advocate to -- wait for it -- the Pontifical Academy for Life
Advertisement
Advertisement