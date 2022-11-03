Abortion
NPR: Top 40 Radio For Satanists
'Morning Edition' airs audio of abortion procedure, with suction machine whirring and mom moaning
I thought NPR had gone about as low as it could go when it favorably reviewed a book by a trans writer arguing in favor of looting. Nope. Listen to this outtake from this story from a Michigan abortion clinic, if you have a strong stomach:
You can hear the whirr of the suction machine, and the woman groaning as her unborn child is sucked out of her womb in pieces.
Subscribe Today
Get weekly emails in your inbox
I don't understand the news judgment here. Yeah, I know, NPR liberals don't consider this to be the taking of a life. But for the tens of millions of Americans who do, Morning Edition aired audio of a baby killing.
I don't understand the news judgment, and I don't understand these people. At all. Last word goes to Greg Price:
Comments