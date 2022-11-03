NPR: Top 40 Radio For Satanists

I thought NPR had gone about as low as it could go when it favorably reviewed a book by a trans writer arguing in favor of looting. Nope. Listen to this outtake from this story from a Michigan abortion clinic, if you have a strong stomach:

I almost didn't want to tweet this but it's something everyone needs to know. NPR on the radio this morning played audio of a woman getting an abortion. You can hear the vacuum turning on, crying, moaning, and the doctor telling her it's done. Warning: It's tough to listen to. pic.twitter.com/nlSNz0m5Ka — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2022

You can hear the whirr of the suction machine, and the woman groaning as her unborn child is sucked out of her womb in pieces.

I don't understand the news judgment here. Yeah, I know, NPR liberals don't consider this to be the taking of a life. But for the tens of millions of Americans who do, Morning Edition aired audio of a baby killing.

I don't understand the news judgment, and I don't understand these people. At all. Last word goes to Greg Price: