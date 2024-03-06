Nikki Haley Suspends Her Campaign

In a Wednesday speech, Nikki Haley announced the suspension of her presidential campaign, clearing the Republican field of serious opposition to the former President Donald Trump’s third nomination.

“I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in,” she said in the midmorning speech at Charleston, which followed a disappointing Super Tuesday in which she won a single state primary, Vermont’s. She acknowledged Trump’s probable nomination, but declined to endorse him at this time.

Advertisement

The kernel of her speech was a reiteration of the vintage platform she championed against the America First movement led by Trump and his allies.

Our national debt will eventually crush our economy. A smaller federal government is not only necessary for our freedom; it is necessary for our survival. The road to socialism is the road to ruin for America. Our Congress is dysfunctional and only getting worse. It is filled with followers, not leaders. Term limits for Washington politicians are needed now more than ever. Our world is on fire because of America’s retreat. Standing by our allies in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is a moral imperative, but is also more than that. If we retreat farther, there will be more war, not less. As important, while we stand strong for the cause of freedom, we must bind together as Americans. We must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division.

The question is whether the portion of the GOP that prefers Haley’s policy style will fall in line behind Trump or stay home in November. President Biden appealed particularly to the warhawk faction of Haley’s coalition in his statement on her campaign suspension.