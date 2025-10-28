Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Netanyahu Orders Immediate Strikes in Gaza Strip

State of the Union: U.S. officials claim the ceasefire deal is still valid despite escalation by the Israeli military.
ISRAEL-ARGENTINA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-PARLIAMENT
Credit: Menahem Kahana/Getty Images
Spencer Neale
Oct 28, 2025 1:58 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had ordered the Israeli military to “immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip.”

The decision to strike inside the Gaza Strip comes after Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal struck on October 10th. Netanyahu’s government claims Hamas misidentified the most recently returned captive’s remains before heavy gunfire and explosions broke out in Rafah, southern Gaza this morning. In turn, Gaza’s Government Media Office has accused Israel of committing 125 violations of the ceasefire since it was first brokered earlier in the month. 

Speaking with Al Jazeera on Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. official said the ceasefire deal is still holding despite Israeli threats to attack Gaza. 

“The ceasefire agreement is still holding in Gaza, and we continue to work to implement President Trump’s peace plan,” said the US official who spoke with the Middle Eastern news outlet on the condition of anonymity. “Transition to permanent peace in Gaza is a difficult task after two years of conflict in the Strip.”

More like this

Zelensky’s Top Man Is a Big Problem

Andrew Day October 28, 2025
One threat to Ukraine’s democracy is coming from inside the house.

Javier Milei Wins Decisive Victory in Argentine Midterm Elections

Joseph Addington October 27, 2025 - 10:29 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The libertarians massively outperformed polls.

Trump’s Pivot to the Americas 

Leon Hadar October 27, 2025
Renewed focus on Latin America is a welcome shift—but only if it truly advances U.S. interests.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today