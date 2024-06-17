fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Netanyahu Disbands War Cabinet

State of the Union: The move increases the power of the Israeli right.
Washington,Dc,,Usa,-,September,15,,2020:,Pm,Benjamin,Netanyahu
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 17, 2024 2:00 PM

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday the dissolution of the Israeli war cabinet. The move follows the departure of the centrists Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot from the cabinet and governing coalition on June 9. 

The original six-member war cabinet included three voting members, Netanyahu, Gantz, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three observing members, Eisenkot, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and the ultra-orthodox politician Aryeh Deri. Since the departure of Gantz and Eisenkot, it has been unclear whether they would be replaced or the much-diminished war cabinet would be disbanded.

Advertisement

Netanyahu’s decision to disband the war cabinet came in response to pressure from the right to include the rightist security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, in the war cabinet as a replacement for Gantz. After Gantz’s resignation, Ben-Gvir had demanded his inclusion in the cabinet in a post on X.

Decisions related to the current war in Gaza and possible negotiations will now fall to a broader security cabinet, which includes right-wingers Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who both support further military action in Gaza.

More like this

The Cipher: Mark Rutte, the Next NATO Secretary-General

Curt Mills June 16, 2024
If Rutte did such a sound job as leader of the Netherlands, why did his countrymen make such a clean break with his tenure?

Despite Right’s Victory in Europe, The War Will Go On

James W. Carden June 14, 2024
The Washington consensus is as strong as ever on the continent.

Is the U.K. Turning Realist on Foreign Policy?

Sumantra Maitra June 13, 2024
State of the Union: A new poll highlights the disconnect when it comes to foreign policy.
Advertisement
Advertisement