Nancy Pelosi’s DNC Speech Invokes Specter of January 6

Nancy Pelosi spoke briefly during the third night of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, emphasizing the danger that a second Trump presidency would bring by reminding attendees about the events of January 6.

Pelosi argued that it was the courage of House Democrats that saved the nation that day by insisting on quickly certifying the election and thereby demonstrating “to America, and the world, that American democracy persists.”

Ultimately, Pelosi argued, this election is a choice. A vote for Trump is a vote for tyranny, while a vote for Harris is a vote to “reject autocracy and defend democracy.”

She also praised Harris as a politically astute candidate, skilled at “winning difficult elections,” noting how quickly she secured the presidential nomination following President Joe Biden’s ouster from the ticket.