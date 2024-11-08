Musk Joined Trump’s Zelensky Call

Axios has reported that the tech mogul Elon Musk was present on President-elect Donald Trump’s Wednesday call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was the first time that Trump and Zelensky have spoken to each other since they met in New York in September.

During the call, Zelensky congratulated Trump on his re-election, and allegedly felt reassured by the timing of the call. The subjects of U.S. aid to Ukraine and Trump’s peace plan went undiscussed.

Musk allegedly commented during the call that he will continue to support Ukraine through use of Starlink satellites. Musk also allegedly was on the post-election call between Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hosted negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in 2022.

Trump has yet to speak with Vladimir Putin, although the Russian president has expressed openness to a call between the two world leaders and praised Trump’s response to being shot in an assassination attempt.

“He turned out to be a courageous man,” Putin said. “He showed himself, in my opinion, in a very correct way: courageous, manly.”