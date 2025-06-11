fbpx
Musk: ‘I Regret’ Anti-Trump Comments

State of the Union: The world’s richest man had attacked the president in a series of incendiary posts on social media.
Elon Musk Campaigning for Trump
Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Andrew Day
Jun 11, 2025 9:13 AM
Early Wednesday morning, the business tycoon Elon Musk walked back extreme criticisms he had made of President Donald Trump last week during their spectacular falling out. “I regret some of my posts” about the president, Musk wrote on X. “They went too far.”

Last Thursday, Musk expressed outrage about the Trump-backed “big, beautiful” spending bill and fired off a series of incendiary posts about the president.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk wrote, accusing the president of “ingratitude.”

Then Musk went nuclear. “Time to drop the really big bomb: Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” 

The late Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex predator, and prominent MAGA voices have called for the release of government documents that they suspect show which political and economic elites participated his crimes, including sex trafficking and rape.

Over the weekend, Trump suggested the U.S. government could withdraw support for Musk’s companies, which depend on government contracts and subsidies. Still, Trump has seemed eager to lower the temperature on the public feud. In a Monday interview with the New York Post, published Wednesday after Musk expressed regret, Trump said he harbored “no hard feelings” toward the business magnate and suggested that the two might be able to reconcile.

