MTG: ‘The Base Is Not Happy’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a prominent populist congresswoman and Trump-ally, voiced concerns in a long Friday post on X about the state of the Trump administration, criticizing the current position of the administration on Iran, Ukraine, as well as a host of domestic issues.

“I campaigned for no more foreign wars,” Greene wrote. “And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran.”

Greene was also highly critical of the so-called “Minerals Deal” between the U.S. and Ukraine, opining:

And on top of that, now we are told that we have signed a deal for mineral rights in Ukraine, in order to pay us back for the hundreds of billions of dollars that we gave Ukraine and they used for money laundering, sold the weapons we gave them to our enemies, and their leader is a dictator who canceled elections, was involved of the first impeachment of Trump, and campaigned for Biden. Didn’t we learn our lesson when we went to war in Iraq and killed Saddam Hussein because of “weapons of mass destruction?” Did we ever find any? And did any of that oil over in the Middle East make us rich? The answer is no, we are $36 trillion in debt today. So why on earth would we go over and occupy Ukraine and spend an untold amount of future American taxpayer dollars defending and mining their minerals as well as potentially putting American lives at risk and future war? Why don’t we just mine our own rare earth minerals that are tied up on federal lands that the government confiscated years ago?

In her statement, Greene also criticized the failure of Republicans to prevent transgender surgeries being done on minors and to strengthen election integrity.