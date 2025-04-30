fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

U.S., Ukraine Sign Long-Awaited Minerals Deal

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the agreement will “show both sides’ commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine.”
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Speaks At The Economic Club Of New York
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Apr 30, 2025 7:45 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

After months of negotiations and false starts, the United States and Ukraine on Wednesday signed an extensive agreement for postwar reconstruction funding in the so-called minerals deal.

In a statement on X, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.” The deal directs American capital toward accessing Ukraine’s stores of rare minerals.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of the difficult peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia brokered by the U.S., which continue to face headwinds from both parties. The minerals deal is a proxy for a formal American security guarantee to Ukraine.

More like this

What Can Trump Achieve With Russia–Ukraine?

W. James Antle III April 30, 2025
Trump’s rhetoric on Russia leaves something to be desired, but reflects a real lack of leverage.

Carney Leads Canada’s Liberals to Reelection

Mason Letteau Stallings April 29, 2025 - 11:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The Conservative opposition made significant gains as third parties declined.

Here’s How an Iran Deal Could Work

Ellie Geranmayeh April 29, 2025
Trump is positioned to reap real, tangible benefits from a new deal with Tehran.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today