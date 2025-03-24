fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Mike Waltz: U.S. Seeks ‘Full Dismantlement’ of Iran’s Nuclear Program

State of the Union: The Trump envoy Steve Witkoff had said the White House wants to create a “verification program.”
Mike Waltz at 2024 RNC
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Andrew Day
Mar 24, 2025 9:15 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Trump administration seeks a “full dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear program, per National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Sunday on CBS News’ Face the Nation.

Advertisement

Whether Waltz meant Iran’s entire civilian nuclear energy program or just its military aspects isn’t clear. His initial response to the host’s question had suggested the former, but Waltz went on to say that Iran “will not and cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapons program.”

Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, but Iran’s enrichment of uranium has accelerated since Trump withdrew from an Obama-era nuclear agreement and is approaching weapons grade. 

Trump says he wants a nuclear deal with Iran and has warned that the other option may be war. The president revealed earlier this month that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei requesting negotiations. Axios reported that the letter included a two-month deadline for reaching a deal.

Tehran’s response to the letter was mixed. Khamenei called it a “deception,” while the Iranian mission to the UN said, “If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration.” The latter statement suggests that Tehran may be unsure about the scope of Trump’s demands.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said in a Friday interview with Tucker Carlson that Trump, in his letter, had conveyed a desire to avoid war and for the two nations to “create a verification program so that nobody worries about weaponization of your nuclear material.”

More like this

Negotiating a Peace is Not a Betrayal of Ukraine

Ted Snider March 24, 2025
Europe needs a security architecture that respects Russia’s interests.

Israel War Back On As Strikes Widen to Lebanon

Andrew Day March 22, 2025 - 5:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Middle East is heating up following a breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Bukele Makes Prison Pay

Joseph Addington March 22, 2025
The president of El Salvador hopes to make hay with an unusual business proposition.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today