Mexico, U.S. Make Agreement to Postpone Tariffs

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced Monday morning at her regular press conference that she had come to an agreement with Donald Trump to postpone the levying of tariffs by the U.S. in return for implementing additional security measures at the U.S.–Mexico border. As part of the agreement, Mexico will send 10,000 troops to serve in additional border-enforcement roles, while the U.S. will investigate the illegal trafficking of firearms to Mexican organized crime. The 25 percent tariff on Mexican imports, which had been planned to go into effect Tuesday, will be postponed for one month as the two countries negotiate a more permanent agreement.

Trump also announced the result of Monday morning’s call on his TRUTH social media account, describing the conversation as “very friendly.”

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two countries,” the president said.

The settlement with Mexico joins the administration’s agreement with Venezuela that liberated six American prisoners there and provides for the repatriation of illegal immigrants as well as Panama’s announcement that it will cease its participation in China’s Belt and Road initiative as fruit of Trump’s diplomatic push to increase American power and influence in the Western Hemisphere.