Menendez Convicted on All Counts

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) was convicted on Tuesday of all 16 counts he faced in his corruption trial. Charges included accepting gold and cash bribes and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

The verdict was the culmination of a nine week trial. Prosecutors argued that Menendez abused the power of his office to protect and enrich his associates, including his wife.

Menendez faces up to 222 years in prison but is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence. Several factors will play into his final sentencing, but Kevin O’Brien, a former federal prosecutor, told POLITICO, “A term in prison would be totally appropriate.”

This trial was the second time Menendez has faced corruption allegations. An unrelated 2017 trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

The verdict also comes just four months before Election Day, possibly ruining Menendez’s chances of running for reelection as an independent candidate. His move to run as an independent instead of as a democrat already complicated a race that would typically be a “layup” in liberal New Jersey.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called for Menendez’s resignation.

In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 16, 2024

If Menendez does not resign, his colleagues could vote to expel him. If he loses his seat, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy would appoint an interim senator to serve the rest of Menendez’s term.

The senator is expected to appeal. He maintained to the press after the trial, “I have never violated my public oath.”