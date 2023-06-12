Me and Bobby the K

Truman Capote, who perhaps was not the best judge of such things, wrote that talking to oneself is “a habit of sane persons.” Despite the utter meaninglessness of individual votes cast in presidential elections, I found my two selves engaged in barroom badinage upon the surprise entry into the Democratic presidential race of an antiwar, pro-free speech, corporate-skeptical candidate.

“Hey Celine Dion, why the long face?”