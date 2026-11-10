Massie Reintroduces Hegseth Impeachment Articles

The outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Monday reintroduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

If House Republicans do not table the measure or send it to committee, the lower chamber will vote on it as early as Wednesday.

The articles primarily deal with Hegseth’s supervision of strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and his conduct of the Iran War, neither of which Congress has authorized. Massie originally introduced them in September, before the House went into recess for the midterms campaign.

If the House votes to indict, as many insiders, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), expect it will, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) must refer it to the Senate, where Republicans will have a narrow window for trying or dismissing the charges before the Democratic majority takes control of the chamber in January.