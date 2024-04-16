Massie Kicks Effort to Oust Speaker Johnson Into High Gear

Rep. Thomas Massie has announced he will be cosponsoring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by @RepMTG,” Massie posted on Twitter. “He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker.”

Just prior to Massie’s Twitter announcement, Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News scooped Massie’s support of the motion to vacate. According to Sherman, “[Massie] told Johnson in front of the entire House Republican Conference that he should clean the barn and resign or else he’ll be vacated.”

NEW — TOM MASSIE said in a closed House Republican meeting that he’s going to cosponsor the motion to vacate, per several sources in the room. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2024

Previously, after Johnson jammed through a $1.2 trillion, 1,000-page minibus that funded the government through fiscal year 2024, Greene filed a motion to vacate. While that motion has so far remained in the hopper, Massie’s endorsement of Greene’s motion means she could trigger the motion by asking for privilege on the House floor at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Johnson is planning to pass four different foreign aid supplemental spending bills under a single rule, a procedural maneuver called a MIRV. If Johnson goes with a MIRV, the House will vote on the rule, then vote on the four different packages. Then the packages that pass will be bundled together in a single bill presented to the Senate.

Meanwhile, Johnson has (for now) told House GOP members there will be an amendment process. Conservatives are going to test just how open that process will be, however. Last night, Rep. Matt Gaetz said he’d like to offer HR 2 as an amendment, which would effectively kill the legislation in both chambers—Johnson, once again, is relying on Democratic votes to get legislation out of the House. Without such an amendment, the aid package will not address border security—the number one issue thus far in the 2024 campaign cycle.

For now, Capitol Hill is playing the waiting game: What exactly will each one of these bills include? Text is expected to be circulated today. What amendments will Johnson allow? Members of Congress simply don’t know.

Meanwhile, Speaker Johnson maintains that he will not be stepping down:

JOHNSON JUST NOW: "I am not resigning." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2024

It’s fitting that Massie invoked the name of former speaker John Boehner. Boehner’s slow downfall started with a MIRV on trade legislation. Johnson’s swift downfall could end with one.