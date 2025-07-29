Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Gaza Crisis a ‘Genocide’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined with Democrats on Tuesday to become the first member of the Republican Party to call the crisis in Gaza a “genocide.”

Writing to X on Monday, Greene first acknowledged the terrorist acts of Hamas on October 7, 2023 before criticizing Israel’s response which has created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct. 7 in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide and starvation happening in Gaza,” Greene said.

Greene, who earlier this month led a failed attempt to strip $500 million of American military funding to Israel, escalated her criticism of the Israeli government in recent weeks after Israel bombed the only Catholic Church in Gaza. The outspoken Georgia congresswoman joins nine Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of the Congress, to call the crisis a genocide.