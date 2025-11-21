Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Resignation From Congress

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her decision to resign from Congress effective January 5, 2026. In a video released to X on Friday evening, Greene, a former Trump ally turned critic, said she “just never fit” in a Washington D.C. controlled by corporate interests and characterized by a divisive political landscape.

“Americans are used by the political industrial complex of both political parties election cycle after election cycle in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more,” Greene said in the video. “The results are always the same: No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.”

In her announcement, Greene cited reckless foreign interventionism, careless federal spending, and a weakening job market as hallmarks of the two-party system that has failed the American people. She said that the inability of her constituents to pursue the American Dream had left her heartbroken.

Though Greene’s announcement comes as a surprise, it follows a weeks-long and highly publicized scrap with President Donald Trump over a number of issues including the release of the Epstein files, which MTG spearheaded along with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).

Trump recently announced he was rescinding his personal endorsement of Greene following what he viewed as a betrayal by the Georgia congresswoman. Greene addressed Trump head on in the video, stating that it was unacceptable for Trump to label her a “traitor” based on policy disagreements.

“My true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence,” said Greene. “My only goal has been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America first.”

Greene added that she expects the Democrats to win the midterm elections and she could not in good conscience defend the president from potential impeachment “after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

Greene finished her announcement by promising to “rebuild America” with a bipartisan coalition if the day comes. “Until then, I’m going back to the people that I love to live my life to the fullest as I always have and I look forward to a new path ahead.”